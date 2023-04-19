WHITMIRE — The graduating members of the Whitmire Wolverines (8-10 overall, 2-3 conference) were the stars of the show last week as the team celebrated Senior Night on Monday. It was quite the party as they beat Laurens Academy 15-0.

The effort was led by senior pitcher Trent Blackwell (3-4) who struck out 11 and allowed no hits through four innings before the game ended by mercy rule. On top of shutting out the entire Laurens Academy side, he was perfect with the bat in two plate appearances, batting in three runs.

Seniors Will Livingston (2-2, 2 RBI) and Ross Livingston (2-3, 3 RBI) also contributed to the 15-run domination. While it wasn’t his night, sophomore Blake Stribble (2-2, 2 RBI) made his presence known with his bat as well.

Coach Chris Martin was very pleased with the team’s effort and excited for his senior class: “Trent was outstanding. He can always remember throwing a no-hitter on Senior Night. Our 10 seniors are so fun to be around. I am so proud of them. We are excited to be going forward and preparing for the playoffs.”

At the time of publication, Whitmire is done with conference play after a doubleheader versus Calhoun Falls Charter School. They have four games left in their regular season, including a contest against Mid-Carolina High School tonight at 7:00 p.m. at Legends Stadium in Whitmire.