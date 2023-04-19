GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — The No. 1 Newberry College women’s tennis team (13-3, 8-2 South Atlantic Conference) suffered their second conference setback of the season at the hands of the No. 47 Tusculum Pioneers (12-5, 8-1 SAC), 5-2.

After the Wolves fell at No. 2 and 3 doubles, senior Nastassia Chamoun (Reunion Island, France) and junior Ish Singh (Gurgaon, India), playing their match together as a pair, won at No. 1 doubles 7-6, taking the tiebreaker 8-6.

The singles portion of competition was also not kind to the Wolves. Junior Rosie Harfield (Lee-on-Solent, England) fell first at No. 6 singles 0-6, 4-6. Singh, playing her first match of the season at No. 2 singles, won in two sets: 7-5, 7-6. She took the tiebreaker of set two 8-6.

The Pioneers evened the match again as freshman Aina Miralles (Barcelona, Catalonia) fell at No. 4 singles: 4-6, 6-7. She dropped the tiebreaker of set two 2-7. Chamoun then fell at No. 1 singles 4-6, 2-6 and the Pioneers secured the match. They claimed one more match as freshman Hazel Vernon (Plymouth, England) fell at No. 5 singles, dropping both sets 2-6.

Freshman Sofia Cardenas (Bogotá, Colombia) then took a 6-4, 6-2 victory at No. 3 singles to close out the match.