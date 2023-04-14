NEWBERRY — The South Atlantic Conference announced its Varsity Gems Women’s Lacrosse Players of the Week for games played in the tenth week of the 2023 season, and sophomore attacker Cassell Richardson (Forest, Va.) was named as this week’s Offensive Player of the Week.

Richardson dominated on the murky field at Setzler for Senior Day, leading the Wolves in both goals and assists by scoring six goals to go along with a hat trick of assists. She converted her only free position shot, and she added four draw controls and one caused turnover. All of her shots were on goal, and only one shot she fired did not hit the back of the net.