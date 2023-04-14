This Sunday we will celebrate Easter. As we think of all that Jesus went through because He loves us. He gave His life for all people. God gave His life so we could have life. They beat Him, nailed Him to a rugged cross, placed Him in a borrowed tomb, but on the third day He Arose. He is seated at the right hand of God, yet He lives in the heart of each believer.

“Jesus, when he had cried again with a loud voice, yielded up the ghost.” St Matthew 27:50.

If we ever feel lonely or alone we have a friend in Jesus, remember He gave His life for us. He is a friend that sticks closer than a brother.

God’s presence is always within us. He will comfort us with His love and kindness. We can be sure that God is guiding and protecting us.

“From the end of the earth will I cry unto thee, when my heart is overwhelmed: lead me to the rock that is higher than I.” Psalm 61:2.

We talk to God in prayer, We know that He listens and then speaks to us through His precious Word and He also speaks to us through our thoughts that clearly show us the way.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.