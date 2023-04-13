NEWBERRY — In the latest poll released by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association, the Newberry College women’s tennis team (15-2, 8-1 SAC) broke into the poll’s top 10, earning the No. 10 spot, the team’s highest ranking in program history.

After a 4-3 set back to the now-15th-ranked Wingate Bulldogs, the Wolves rattled off consecutive road victories over Lincoln Memorial and Emory and Henry to close out the week. The Wolves defeated the Railsplitters 5-2 and swept the Wasps 7-0.

Redshirt senior Zulay Castaneda (Panama City, Panama) also remained in the individual rankings. Castaneda, boasting a 15-2 individual record, came in at No. 70. In the doubles rankings, Castaneda and her doubles partner, senior Nastassia Chamoun (Reunion Island, France) also remained in the doubles rankings at No. 41. The pair boast a 15-0 record on the season.

“Incredibly proud of this team,” said Head Coach Elias Fernandez. “This is a goal that we’ve been chasing all year. It’s the best ranking our women’s team has ever had. We are excited to keep working hard and look forward to the SAC tournament.”