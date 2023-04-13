NEWBERRY — Another vertical movement came for the Newberry College baseball team this week in the National Collegiate Baseball Writer’s Association national poll as they have made the top-10 for a third straight week, checking in at No. 6 in the poll, as released by the organization on April 5.

North Greenville remains in the top spot, though they took two losses over the weekend to unranked Mount Olive, while the Wolves season ending opponent in Tampa dropped to No. 3 in the poll. Lenoir-Rhyne re-entered the poll this week to join the Wolves as the only two South Atlantic Conference teams ranked in the country, as they sit 15th.