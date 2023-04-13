NEWBERRY — The Newberry College baseball team picked up just their second Varsity Gems South Atlantic Conference Player of the Week honors on the season as senior Braylin Marine (Freeport, N.Y.) turned in his second award after a stellar week for the Wolves.

Marine had nine runs, two home runs and 10 RBIs on the week. He recorded a trio of RBIs in Sunday’s doubleheader against Emory and Henry to help the Wolves sweep the Wasps. Marine posted a .526 batting average and a .947 slugging percentage for the week.