GREENWOOD — Making their first foray into the competition realm in the 2023 season, the Newberry College dance team was able to pick up top marks at the Dance Machine Regional Competition in Greenwood on March 19.

The Wolves competed in the hip hop division at the contest, taking home not only first place in their division, but also posting the highest score among all divisions. In addition, the team garnered the Bravo award for their choreography.

For the scoring, the competition had three judges and the Wolves were able to score an average of 94.1 with their performance. The judges scores of 93.9, 93.9 and 94.4 added up to a grand total of 282.20, earning them Power Platinum.

The Wolves return to competition in just over a week as they head down to Orlando, Fla for their national championship competition from April 7-8.