PROSPERITY — The Rebels boys’ varsity soccer team was defeated 6-1 in a home non-conference game against Dutch Forks Silver Foxes, on March 27.

The game started out with both teams playing pretty evenly for the first half of the game, ending in 1-1 at half time. Mid Carolina’s top scorer was senior Christian Hernandez with one goal, this was the only goal the team scored during the game.

In the second half of the game, the Silver Foxes scored five more points for their team, making the final score 6-1 for the Silver Foxes. Sophomore Carson Murphy being the Silver Foxes top scorer, scoring two points.

The Silver Foxes were able to keep possession of the ball for most of the second half, making it almost impossible for the Rebels to make a come back.

The Rebels have had a good season this year, having a 0.58% WR.