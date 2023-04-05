NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office has charged three individuals with trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute heroin, simple possession of marijuana, possession of a stolen pistol and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

On March 31, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office was conducting a traffic safety checkpoint on Highway 121, near Calvary Church Road, and encountered a white Hyundai occupied by three individuals.

While speaking with the occupants, deputies observed a digital scale and glass pipe in plain view and searched the vehicle, according to the NCSO.

During the search of the vehicle, approximately 226 grams of crystal methamphetamine was in located in a small cooler in the front passenger floorboard, along with a pistol that was discovered stolen from Greenville County, per the NCSO. Deputies also discovered a small amount of marijuana and five green pills, believed to be heroin, in a cigarette package.

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster identified the three individuals and their charges as follows:

• Michelle Sloan Allison, 36, of Union, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful carry of a pistol, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a stolen pistol and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

• Michael Cody Allison, 34, of Union, was charged with simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful carry of a pistol, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a stolen pistol and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

• Spencer David Horne, 25, of Union, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful carry of a pistol, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a stolen pistol and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

“This is a significant amount of meth,” according to Foster. “This is one of the drugs that are killing so many people across this country. This was far too many narcotics for self-use. Some say this is a victimless crime, but it is not because that stuff will hurt you if not kill you.”