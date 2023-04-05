NEWBERRY — The Newberry College women’s tennis team (13-2, 6-1 SAC) remained at No. 12 in the latest Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings released on March 29. The team remains at their highest ranking of the season for at least another week.

Despite keeping the same ranking as a team, the Wolves saw improvements in individual and doubles rankings. The biggest of those jumps was redshirt senior Zulay Castaneda (Panama City, Panama) who improved to No. 51 in the latest individual rankings, up from No. 68 in the previous rankings. Castaneda and her doubles partner, senior Nastassia Chamoun (Reunion Island, France), moved up one ranking in the doubles rankings, earning the No. 34 spot according to the ITA.