NEWBERRY — Ten second-half goals – including seven in the third quarter – propelled the No. 18 Newberry College men’s lacrosse team (6-4, 2-3 South Atlantic Conference) to a 17-12 victory in front of a lively crowd at Setzler Field last week over No. 12 Anderson (10-2, 4-1 SAC).

Briley Maxwell (Edmonton, Alberta, Canada) followed up his career-best five-goal performance against Limestone with four more goals against the Trojans. Joining him in the four-goal category was James Osorio (Ronkonkoma, N.Y.), while Baker Westmoreland (Charlotte, N.C.) produced a hat trick of his own with three goals.

Senior Scott Reed (Ontario, Canada) scored twice to bring his season total to 29, while also eclipsing the 100-goal mark in his collegiate career.

Brock Strong (Clarington, Ontario, Canada), Zach Thompson (Ottawa, Ontario Canada), David Squires (Aquebogue, N.Y.) and Curtis Bukta (Ontario, Canada) each added a goal for the Wolves.

Bukta got Newberry on the board first with a goal at the 12:46 mark of the opening quarter, the assist from Adrian Channell (Ontario, Canada). Strong followed soon after with his second goal of the season to give Newberry an early 2-0 lead.

Anderson responded with three unanswered goals to take a 3-2 lead midway through the first, which was followed by two straight Wolves goals – one from Osorio, and the other from Squires for his first goal of the year – to give Newberry a 4-3 advantage heading into the second quarter.

Westmoreland kept the momentum up in the second, scoring the fifth Wolves goal at the 8:43 mark of the quarter to extend the lead to two. The Trojans then outscored the Wolves 4-2 the remainder of the half to tie the game at 7-all after 30 minutes.

Maxwell’s third goal opened the scoring in the second half, which was followed by a pair of Anderson goals. Maxwell, though, had the answer himself with his fourth goal of the night to even the score at nine with 10 minutes to play in quarter three.

After the Trojans scored an unassisted goal to take a one-goal lead, Newberry made its biggest push of the night.

Five consecutive goals – including back-to-back goals from Osorio – gave the Wolves a four-goal cushion, 14-10, after three quarters of play. Three more Wolves goals over the first half of the last quarter put the game out of reach as Anderson could muster only two scores the rest of the way for the final tally.

Sophomore defenseman Jack Travassos (Ontario, Canada) played a phenomenal game, causing six turnovers and scooping up eight of the Wolves’ 43 ground balls to lead the team in both categories. Ryan Erler (Smithtown, N.Y.) earned his first win of the season in net, stopping 11 shots.

Collectively, the Wolves won 18 of 31 faceoffs, and outshot the visitors 48-42.