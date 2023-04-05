NEWBERRY — Newberry hosted their second straight game against conference competition in the form of the Anderson University Trojans, last week.

Less than a minute into the match, Ella Todd (Maple Ridge, Canada) got the festivities started with the opening goal of the match, but Anderson showed exactly why they lead the South Atlantic Conference with goals by responding with two quick goals of their own at the 12:24 mark.

Cassell Richardson (Forest, Va.) responded with a goal with an assist from Hanna Bond (Falls Church, Va.), followed by a solo goal from Serena Elias (Myrtle Beach) to take a 3-2 lead. A goal from the Trojans’ Gwen Ontiveros made things even with less than seven minutes to play. Both teams proceeded to trade goals for the four ensuing scores. Anderson goals from Laine Stanton and Gwen Ontiveros were matched by Emma Jobs (Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada) and Serena Elias, with Cassell Richardson taking the game to the second period with a free-position goal at the 1:09 mark.

Both teams alternated shots to start the second quarter, but Jenny Bates (Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada) gave the Wolves a two goal cushion to begin the quarter. The visitors were able to match with under ten to play by Hannah Thomas, but following the goal, defenses from both teams saw no goals scored. New goalie Mackenzie Dorr (Riverhead, N.Y.) and the defense made things difficult for the visitors, but the Trojans stymied the Wolves attacking prowess before Cassell Richardson ended the scoreless run from both teams at 2:54. Anderson would find the back of the net with almost a minute left before Newberry took the game into halftime after an Emma Jobs goal with 25 seconds left.

The third quarter was defined by the back lines of both teams, as only one goal was scored from both teams. Six turnovers from Anderson and Newberry, to go along with 15 and six shots from both teams, respectively, made things tough for the attack, but the lone goal of the period scored from Anderson’s Gwen Ontiveros set up a one goal game going to the fourth quarter.

Needing to find a spark to separate themselves, the spark came from Hannah Bond with a goal under a minute in. The goal was followed next by Heather Johnston (Merritt Island, Fla.) with 11:19 left to play, and to complete the hot start to the quarter, Richardson picked up another goal, giving Newberry breathing room with a four goal cushion.

The Wolves were able to cause two turnovers in the next four minutes to set up the next goal to be scored from the Wolves from Johnston, again. Anderson did not see the back of the goal again until under two minutes of game time with Cassidy Jones scoring, but not before Richardson scored her fifth goal of the game to give the Wolves the five goal victory.