NEWBERRY COUNTY — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision, that took place on the interstate on March 26, that left one person dead.

According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, with the S.C. Highway Patrol, the collision took place at 1:10 p.m. on I-26 at the 82-mile marker, two miles south of Pomaria. Bolt said that a Jeep Cherokee was traveling east on the interstate when an unknown vehicle traveling west had a wheel detach from their vehicle, striking the windshield of the Jeep.

A passenger within the Jeep died as a result.

Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece identified Terry Lasyone, 63, of Nichols, as the decedent in the collision. Lasyone was transported to Prisma Health Richland where he succumbed to the injuries he sustained, according to Kneece.

SCHP is looking for information on the other vehicle in this collision. According to a flyer sent out from the agency, they are looking for a white four-door pickup truck, pulling a utility trailer and missing the right wheel. They also said the truck may have damaged the right side of the trailer area.

Anyone with information on the identity of those responsible is asked to submit an anonymous tip by calling the SCHP at 803-896-9621 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. You can also submit a tip online at 5541111.com.

This collision remains under investigation by the SCHP, the MAIT Unit and the Newberry County Coroner’s Office.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.