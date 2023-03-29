HARTSVILLE — Facing off against a familiar opponent in a mid-week non-conference match-up, the No. 23 Newberry College (23-4) baseball team took home an extra innings comeback victory from the Cobras of Coker University, last week.

Freshman Trevor Testerman (Fort Mill) and junior Henry Gibson (Walterboro) were each able to post a pair of RBIs in the contest with Gibson’s pair proving to be the game-winner. Sophomore Donovan Ford (Greenville) extended his hitting streak to 16-games while senior Braylin Marine (Freeport, N.Y.) brought his up to 12.

Senior Joe LaFiora (Philadelphia, Pa.) was able to pick up the win in the contest with, finishing out the final two innings of action. Junior Matias Marchesini (Asheville, N.C.) pitched a gem over seven innings to start the contest, giving up just two runs, neither earned.

Coker was the first team to post a hit in the contest in the bottom of the second and would repeat the effort in the third, but was unable to move them past second base. The Wolves recorded their first hit of the contest in the top of the fourth while the Cobras matched that mark in the bottom of the frame, but both pitching staffs continued to operate at a high level as neither team was able to plate a run.

The bottom of the fifth saw the first run posted on the scoreboard as the Cobras took the 1-0 lead on a passed ball. The sixth inning saw no further action on the scoreboard, but the Cobras would add to their lead in the bottom of the seventh with a sacrifice bunt that scored their second run of the evening. The Cobras first earned run came in the bottom of the eighth as they secured the three-run advantage on an RBI double to take the 3-0 lead into the ninth.

The Wolves got the ball rolling in the top of the ninth; however, as they were able to kick off the inning with a single by Marine. A double by sophomore Jonathan Velez (Mayaguez, P.R.) kept things going for the Wolves as junior Rhett Jolly (Edgefield) gave Newberry their first run of the contest with an RBI-single to plate Marine. A hard ground out left the Wolves staring at a two-out two-runner situation when Testerman was able to drive both in with a two-RBI single that brought the score level and forced extra innings.

Newberry kept their momentum from the ninth going in the tenth as they were able to post a pair of runs on the board through an two-RBI single by Gibson through the right side of the infield that put the Wolves up for good, 5-3. LaFiora retired the Cobras in order in the bottom of the tenth to shut the door and give the Wolves their eleventh-straight win.