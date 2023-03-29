GREENWOOD — In their first match since joining the ITA top 50 rankings, the No. 40 Newberry College men’s tennis team (8-5, 2-2 South Atlantic Conference) fell to the tenth ranked Lander Bearcats (10-1, 1-0 Peach Belt Conference), 6-1.

At the start of the match, the Wolves claimed the doubles point. Sophomores Mateo Bivol (Bordeaux, France) and Laurenz Grabia (Altdorf, Germany) claimed a 6-4 victory over Lander’s Nick Beamish and Markus Sorensen, the ITA’s 20th ranked doubles pair in Division II. Junior Enzo Blavignat (Bordeaux, France) and senior Lawrence Friedland (Cary, N.C.) fell on court two to the ITA’s 38th ranked doubles pairing in Division II, 2-6. With the point on the line, sophomore Joshua Fritz (Waiblingen, Germany) and senior Marcel Schomburg (Bingen, Germany) claimed a 6-4 victory to give the Wolves the advantage going into singles play.

Singles play was another story as Bivol fell on court one in two sets to Hugo Regner, ranked No. 29 in Division II by the ITA, by a score of 2-6, 5-7. Schomburg fell on court two by a final score of 1-6, 3-6. Grabia was next on court three and he fell in two sets as well: 4-6, 2-6. Friedland played on court four and fell in two sets like the Wolves before him: 0-6, 2-6.

Fritz and Blavignat did not fare much better on courts five and six. Fritz fell 3-6, 4-6 and Blavignat fell 0-6, 1-6, rounding out the singles sweep for the No. 10 Bearcats.