NEWBERRY — After a perfect 4-0 record over the last week, the Newberry College (18-4) baseball team finally broke into the national rankings as released by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association on Wednesday, March 15.

The Wolves make their debut at No. 23 garnering 74 points in the poll. North Greenville remains atop the poll, a spot they have occupied all season, with all 20 first-place votes. The Wolves’ end of season foe in the University of Tampa currently sits second in the poll. Fellow South Atlantic Conference member, Lenoir-Rhyne, occupies the seventh spot.