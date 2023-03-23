NEWBERRY — The Newberry College women’s tennis team (11-1, 4-0 SAC) remained at No. 15 in the latest Division II rankings released by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association, released on March 15. It is the second consecutive poll in which the Wolves had held the 15th spot.

The Wolves first entered the team rankings at No. 25 in the first poll of the season released on Jan. 20. In the second poll, released on Feb. 17, the Wolves moved up to No. 20 before finding their current ranking in the third poll of the season, released on March 8.

In addition to the team rankings, as of the March 8 poll, rankings are released for individual and doubles pairings. Redshirt senior Zulay Castaneda (Panama City, Panama) reentered the singles top 75 rankings at No. 74. Castaneda and her doubles partner, senior Nastassia Chamoun (Reunion Island, France), also earned a ranking in the doubles poll, coming in at No. 29.

At No. 15, the Wolves are the highest ranked team among their South Atlantic Conference foes. Joining the Wolves in the poll are: Anderson (24), Wingate (35), Lincoln Memorial (41) and Catawba (49).