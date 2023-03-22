SPARTANBURG — While the score was not as favorable as a team on the second day of the Spring Converse Invitational, the Newberry College women’s golf team did enough to to hang on to a second place finish after the second and final round at Carolina Country Club.

Freshman Nicole Strydom (Boksburg, Z.A.) was able to better her second round by five strokes in comparison to yesterdays opening round as she finished in a tie for seventh with an 11-over total for the tournament. Fellow freshman Noelia Adkins (Bristol, Tenn.) was able to match her performance, also finishing in a tie for seventh on the week.

Sophomore Ida Hansen (Oerebro, Sweden) finished just two strokes off her total from yesterday to finish in a tie for 11th in the tournament along with fellow sophomore Julia Järvholm (Umea, Sweden). Junior Sofia Liden (Uppsala, Sweden) had the largest improvement from the first to second rounds as she was able to shave seven strokes off her opening round score as she wrapped up the tournament with an 18th place showing.