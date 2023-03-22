NEWBERRY — In the programs’ first ever meetings, the Newberry College softball team (17-12, 5-5 South Atlantic Conference) split their doubleheader with the Emory & Henry Wasps (11-10, 6-4 SAC). The Wolves secured a 6-3 comeback win in game one and fell 9-3 in game two.

Junior Ally Sullivan (Campobello) earned the win in game one for three and two-thirds innings of relief work in the circle. She allowed no runs and just two hits as the Wolves came back to secure the victory. Freshman catcher Molly Mattas (Duncan) added to her team-leading seven home runs with a game-winning three-run shot to right center field in the fifth inning.

Junior Olivia Chestnut (Mount Dora, Fla.) received the loss in game two for her three innings pitched. She allowed seven runs, five earned and struck out six in three frames. Junior designated player Sierra Brogdon was the sole Wolf to record multiple hits in game two as she went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored.

Game one:

The Wolves offense did not come alive until the bottom of the fifth inning. Prior to that inning, the Wolves had just one hit, a triple from junior outfielder Vanessa Wilson (Loganville, Ga.)and found themselves in a 3-0 hole to the Wasps. After two walks to leadoff the inning, junior outfielder Amber Dalfonso (Apopka, Fla.) attempted to sacrifice bunt but beat out the throw for a single to load the bases. Junior third baseman Hailey Hill (Summerville) collected the Wolves first RBI of the game with a groundout to the infield. Sophomore outfielder Leah Evans (Pageland) then singled through the left side of the infield giving the Wolves a one-run lead. A wild pitch to the next batter doubled that lead to 3-1. That’s when Mattas hit her four-bagger, doubling the Wolves score and making the lead 6-3. Brogdon followed that up with a double, but was left stranded when the Wasps made the final out of the inning.

Both sides went in order in the sixth inning and the Wasps added just one hit as they sent four batters to the plate in the seventh. Newberry secured the comeback victory 6-3.

Game two:

The Wolves struck first in the second game as Mattas collected a one-out RBI on a double in the bottom of the first inning.

The lead did not last long as the Wasps added two runs in the top of the second on a double and sacrifice fly with runners on.

The Wolves tied the game as Hill singled through the left side with two outs.

Three hits and an error came back to bite the Wolves as the Wasps regained the lead in the top of the third as they scored three runs. Emory & Henry pushed that four runs with a two-out RBI single in the top of the fifth inning.

After Brogdon reached second on a one-out double in the bottom of the sixth inning, Wilson scored her fellow junior with a single down the right field line.

The Wolves added a hit in the bottom of the seventh but ultimately fell to the Wasps by a final score of 9-3.