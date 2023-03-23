NEWBERRY — The Newberry College men’s tennis team (8-4, 2-2 SAC) entered the Intercollegiate Tennis Association top 50 poll for the first time this season. The Wolves came in at 40th in the poll released on Wednesday, March 15.

“This is huge for our men’s program. We have a really talented team and the chemistry between the guys is amazing,” said Head Coach Elias Fernandez. “Really looking forward to the upcoming matches.”

Additionally, the ITA ranks the top 75 individual players in Division II and sophomore Mateo Bivol (Bordeaux, France) earned the No. 66 in those rankings. Bivol boasts a 7-2 record on the season and has played every match at the one for the Wolves this season.

Five South Atlantic Conference teams were ranked in the latest poll. Joining the Wolves in the poll are: Anderson, Carson-Newman, Limestone and Wingate, listed alphabetically.