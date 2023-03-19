MILLIGAN, Tenn. — Ben Hawkins, a senior Milligan University swimmer and Mid-Carolina High School graduate, earned All-American honors in the men’s 200-yard breaststroke at the NAIA National Championships in Columbus, Ga.

Hawkins swam a personal best 2:04.60 in the morning preliminary session to qualify for championship finals and placed eighth in 2:06.52.

Hawkins and the Buffs earned a fifth-place national finish for the second straight season. Milligan won its third-straight Appalachian Athletic Conference crown this winter with Hawkins taking gold in the 200 breast and silver in the 200-yard individual medley.