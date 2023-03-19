SOUTH CAROLINA — Tuesday, March 7, 2023, was declared S.C. 4-H Legislative Day at the South Carolina State House. Members from all around the state attended a ceremony on the S.C. State House steps to hear inspirational words from House Representative Bill Hixon.

Attendees from Newberry County 4-H also got a tour of the S.C. Governor’s Mansion, including an unscheduled hello from Governor Henry McMaster and his dog Mack, a meeting and picture with Senator Ronnie Cromer, a self-guided tour of the S.C. State House, a visit to the gift shop and time to witness the S.C. Senate in action from their seats in the gallery.

“In addition to making sure they know who the governor, lieutenant governor, their senator and their representative are, every year when I take youth to Legislative Day, I ask them two questions. On the ride down, I ask them what they want to be when they grow up. In addition to veterinarians, cosmetologists, foresters, crime scene investigators, game wardens and preachers, more than one has answered with politician,” 4-H Agent Alana West said. “Hearing from a sitting senator that he decided on a third-grade field trip to the S.C. State House that politics was in his future is such an inspiration to these youth. It makes the career seem within reach to these high-schoolers. Hearing from sitting representatives about their 4-H history provides a connection for the youth. They are proud to discuss what they do in 4-H with someone who has been there too.”

On the way home, West said she asked them what they learned during the day. Some, she said, mention specific legislation they heard. Others mention the history of the buildings.

“But nearly all of them are in awe of the process that makes South Carolina government tick,” she said. “This trip is one I highly recommend. You don’t have to be with 4-H or any other group to take the tour.”

Visit www.scgovernorsmansion.org to book a tour of the S.C. Governor’s Mansion and www. southcarolinaparks.com/education-and-history/state-house to book a tour of the State House.

“I also recommend opening the lines of communication with your legislators. They are South Carolina residents just like us and are very open to a cordial conversation and questions. I applaud them all for making time for the today’s youth, tomorrow’s leaders,” West said.

This year, Dianna Moore, Julianna Smith and Gaillard Smith represented Newberry County 4-H well at the State House on Legislative Day.

“I can’t wait to see which one ends up working in the S.C. State House,” she said.

If you would like to speak with an agent about what 4-H offers and how to join, contact West at 803.768.8442 or awillin@clemson.edu.

More information on Newberry County 4-H is available here https://sites.google.com/view/newberry-county-4-h. Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.