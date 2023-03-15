NEWBERRY — Continuing the historic start to their season, the No. 25 Newberry College women’s tennis team (10-1, 3-3 South Atlantic Conference) defeated the Limestone Saints 6-1 in a midweek conference match at the Oakland Tennis Center.

In doubles play, junior Rosie Harfield (Lee-on-Solent, England) and freshman Aina Miralles (Barcelona, Catalonia) took a quick 6-1 victory on court three. Freshman Sofia Cardenas (Bogotá, Colombia) and junior Ish Singh (Gurgaon, India) then fell in a close 4-6 battle on court two. With things left up to the one, redshirt senior Zulay Castaneda (Panama City, Panama) and senior Nastassia Chamoun (Reunion Island, France) doubled their opponents games on their way to a 6-3 doubles-point-clinching victory.

Despite nearly all matches in singles play being close, the Wolves nearly swept the singles portion of competition. Cardenas first captured the only two-set victory of singles play with a 7-6, 6-2 victory. Castaneda then fell in three sets. After capturing set one 6-2, she fell 3-6, 4-6 in sets two and three. It was the only point the Wolves lost all day.

Miralles then took the point on court five in three sets. She won sets one and three easily 6-1 in both sets and played closely with her opponent in the set she lost 4-6. The next match to finish was Chamoun on court two. After taking her opponent to an extra game in set one 5-7, the senior rolled her opponent 6-2, 6-1 in the next two sets to secure the point and the match for the Wolves.

Harfield was next to finish on court six. She and her opponent traded 7-5 sets before the Newberry junior doubled the games of her Limestone opponent and took the final set 6-3. Singh was the last Wolf to complete her match, winning on court three in three sets: 6-2, 5-7, 6-4. With all matches complete, the Wolves took a decisive 6-1 victory over the Saints.