NEWBERRY — In a marathon mid-week contest that saw 45 different players take the field and 444 pitches thrown, the Newberry College (15-4) baseball team took home a 20-17 win over the Trojans of Anderson University on March 7.

Junior Kenny Miller (North Augusta) took home his first win on the mound for the Wolves this season as he pitched a pair of scoreless innings for Newberry on the night. Junior Colm O’Shea (Sunnyside, N.Y.) picked up his first save of the season in relief, tossing one and one-third innings while striking out a pair.

All batters for the Wolves that recorded multiple statistical at-bats were able to also record hits on the evening, led by junior Jacob LeBron (Lexington) who went 4-for-5 at the dish with five RBIs. Sophomore Kade Faircloth (Oviedo, Fla.) turned in a trio of RBIs as well while sophomore Donovan Ford (Greenville) notched a pair of RBIs as well.

Anderson kicked off the contest nearly batting around in the top of the first as they were able to plate four runs in the frame and take the early lead. It wasn’t until the bottom of the second inning when the Wolves responded, they were able to put nine runs on the scoreboard in each of the second and third inning to jump out to an 18-4 lead in the contest. The Wolves scored their nine runs in the second off seven hits, including a bases clearing double by Faircloth toward the end of the inning.

The third inning would be a similar story, however they recorded their runs off only four hits and a pair of defensive miscues on the part of the Trojans, both on the same play. LeBron matched Faircloth’s showing from the second inning with a bases clearing double of his own in the third, giving the Wolves the 14-run advantage. However, over the next three innings, the Wolves began to see that lead evaporate as the Trojans scored one run in the fourth and a pair of runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings.

Both teams were silent on the scoreboard in the seventh, but it was the top of the eighth inning that flipped the game on its head. The Trojans were able to rattle off an eight-run inning to pull back to within just one run. The Wolves were able to pad their lead back up a little in the bottom of the eighth with a pair of runs. O’Shea allowed one hit in the top of the ninth, but recorded both of his strikeouts in the pivotal inning to keep Anderson off the scoreboard and secure the 20-17 win for the Wolves.