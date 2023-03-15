NEWBERRY — Despite a thrilling victory to secure the doubles point, the Newberry College men’s tennis team (7-4, 1-2 South Atlantic Conference) narrowly fell to the Limestone Saints, 4-3.

Seniors Marcel Schomburg (Bingen, Germany) and Lawrence Friedland (Cary, N.C.) took a big win on court three, winning 6-1. Then junior Enzo Blavignat (Bordeaux, France) and sophomore Tal Cohen (Sydney, Australia) fell 2-6 on court two, leaving things up to the Wolves on court one.

Playing on court one was sophomores Mateo Bivol (Bordeaux, France) and Laurenz Grabia (Altdorf, Germany) who found themselves with their backs against the wall down 4-5. The sophomores proceeded to win three games in a row to take the set 7-5 and secure the doubles point for the Wolves.

In singles play Blavignat first lost on court four: 3-6, 3-6. Freshman Lucas Mruk (Sugar Hill, Ga.) then lost on court six: 1-6, 2-6. Friedland then also lost in consecutive sets on court five: 2-6, 4-6. The Saints were one point away from taking the match. Schomburg then fell on court two by a 6-7, 1-6. His opponent took the first set tie breaker 7-2 and the Saints secured the match.

With the match secured the Wolves did find two victories. Bivol won in three sets on court one: 7-5, 3-6, 10-2. Grabia won in the same number of sets on court three: 4-6, 6-0, 11-9. But with the first four singles matches finished deciding the result, Limestone took the match.