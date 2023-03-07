MT. PLEASANT — In a field with a majority of the field comprised of the best teams in the country, according to the Golfstat rankings, the Newberry College women’s golf team finished alone in ninth place, the top finish among unranked teams, at the Low Tide Intercollegiate hosted by Limestone University at Dunes West Golf and River Club.

The Wolves were led by freshman Nicole Strydom (Boksberg, Z.A.) as she finished the tournament in a tie for 24th after turning in a round of six-over on the second day. Sophomore Julia Järvholm (Umea, Sweden) finished the week in a tie for 34th place as she sandwiched a pair of 78’s around a 75 in the second round to finish 15-over for the tournament.

Freshman Noelia Adkins (Bristol, Tenn.) improved from her first two rounds from the first day to post her best round, and the team’s best round, of 73 to secure her 41st place tie. Sophomore Ida Hansen (Oerebro, Sweden) wrapped up the tournament in a tie for 54th after posting her best round of the week as well, a three-over 75. Junior Ashton Thomas (Spartanburg) notched a tie for 80th on the week as she shot just one off her best round of the week in the third round.

The Wolves now look to a two week break before making the trip up I-26 to take part in the Converse Spring Invite at Carolina Country Club on March 13-14.