WINGATE, N.C. – The Newberry College softball team (12-7, 2-2 South Atlantic Conference) suffered their first setback of conference play last week against the Wingate Bulldogs (18-5, 2-0 SAC) as they dropped both games of their doubleheader.

Sophomore pitcher Lindsey Foster (Griffin, Ga.) suffered the loss in game one. In three innings pitched, she allowed two runs, both earned, on two hits. She collected one strikeout in the appearance as well. Junior designated player Sierra Brogdon (Leesburg, Ga.) recorded the team’s sole RBI on a double in the fourth inning of the first game.

Junior pitcher Ally Sullivan (Campobello) received the loss in game two. She allowed eight runs, three earned, on nine hits. She pitched two-and-two-thirds innings. Freshman shortstop Melanie Carr (Davie, Fla.) went two-for-three at the plate and scored the team’s run. Freshman catcher Mattas (Duncan) collected the Wolves’ sole RBI of the game.

Game One:

After trading one-two-three innings in the first inning, the Bulldogs struck first with a bases-loaded infield single followed by an RBI fielder’s choice to take a 2-0 lead.

Junior second baseman Tori Rose (Moncks Corner) collected the Wolves’ first hit of the day with a single up the middle in the top of the third inning. Junior third baseman Hailey Hill (Summerville) advanced Rose to second when she was hit by a pitch. But the next three batters for the Wolves were retired, ending the scoring threat for the Wolves.

After a lead-off double from Mattas, Brogdon drove in Wolves’ first and only run of the game with a double of her own into right field.

The Wolves had runners on the corners in the fifth inning, but a double steal attempt went awry and Hill was thrown out at the plate for the second out of the inning. A popup ended the half inning for the Wolves.

The Bulldogs went down in order in the bottom of the fifth and the Wolves did likewise in the top of the sixth. In the bottom of the sixth Wingate extended their lead with a single with two runners in scoring position. That run was the first of four that the Bulldogs scored in the inning. With three outs left, the Wolves trailed by five runs, 6-1.

The Wolves forced the Bulldogs’ infield to make three outs at first in the seventh inning. Wingate answered that call, retiring the Wolves on consecutive batters and winning game one.

Game Two:

With the lead off hitter of the game reaching on a base hit and advancing to second on a sacrifice bunt, the Wolves struck first when Mattas doubled into right field. But two balls hit into the air left the Wolves’ catcher stranded at second and Newberry settled for one run.

The Bulldogs took the lead in the bottom of the first. They first scored on a single into right field with runners on first and second with no outs. Then with one out, the go-ahead run came across for Wingate on a Newberry fielding error.

The Wolves collected two hits in the top of the second and loaded the bases with two outs following an error, but the next batter failed to reach base and the Wolves left three stranded.

A bases-loaded fielder’s choice in the bottom of the second further extended the Bulldogs’ lead to two runs, 3-1. After retiring the next batter on strikes, a Wingate home run doubled the Bulldogs total to six runs. Sullivan then induced a pop out from the next hitter for the final out of the inning.

Two RBI doubles in the third inning increased the lead to 8-1 in favor of the Bulldogs.

Mattas continued her impressive start to her college career by leading off the fifth inning with a double, but the Bulldogs pitcher retired three consecutive Wolves to once again leave the Wolves’ catcher stranded.

The game ended when the run-rule was enacted following a bases-loaded, two-RBI single in the bottom of the fifth. Wingate took the victory 10-1.