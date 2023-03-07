NEWBERRY — The Newberry College softball team (12-9, 2-2 South Atlantic Conference) fell in both games of their Saturday doubleheader to Emmanuel College of Georgia (10-10). Both games lasted seven innings and the Wolves first fell 7-4 and then 4-2.

Sophomore pitcher Lindsey Foster (Griffin, Ga.) received the loss in game one. She allowed four runs, all earned, on four hits in three innings pitched. Freshman catcher Molly Mattas (Duncan) collected two hits in four at bats. She scored twice and had one RBI.

Junior pitcher Olivia Chestnut (Mount Dora, Fla.) received the loss in game two. She pitched 5 innings. She allowed four runs, all unearned, on six hits. Chestnut also collected six strikeouts during her time in the circle. Sophomore second baseman Mady Brown (Winston-Salem, N.C.) went two-for-two at the plate and scored two runs. She also walked once.

Game One:

The Lions collected their first run of the game after a leadoff single moved all the way to third base before an RBI single knocked in the run in.

Freshman shortstop Melanie Carr (Davie, Fla.) knocked the first hit of the game for the Wolves through the middle in the bottom of the first with one out, but the Lions retired the next two batters in order, leaving Carr stranded.

The Lions and Wolves both went in order in the second and quietly in the third. In the top of the fourth, Emmanuel collected a run on an RBI double. Two runners stood in scoring position with no outs in the inning. Junior pitcher Alexandrea Sullivan (Campobello, S.C.) then took over in the circle from Foster. The Lions collected two more runs on an RBI single, but Sullivan regrouped and the Wolves made three outs in the next three plate appearances.

After a lead off single from Mattas in the bottom of the fourth, junior third baseman Hailey Hill (Summerville) doubled with two outs to score the freshman catcher.

With two in scoring position in the top of the fifth, an Emmanuel triple added two more to their lead. That runner scored on the following single. The Wolves trailed 7-1 heading into their final nine outs.

The Lions went down in order in the top of the sixth. In the bottom of the inning, Mattas leadoff with a home run to left-center field. Senior first baseman Lindsey Mitchell (Fairfield, Ohio) singled following Mattas’ four-bagger. Junior center fielder Vanessa Wilson (Loganville, Ga.) then collected two RBIs as she sent a home run over the center field fence. The Wolves then got runners on second and third with two outs, but left them stranded with a groundout to the infield.

The Lions and Wolves each collected a baserunner in the seventh inning, but the Lions held their lead and took game one 7-4.

Game Two:

The Wolves added two runners in the first inning, but left them stranded and the game went into the second inning scoreless.

Brown led off the second inning with a double and scored after junior center fielder Amber Dalfonso (Apopka, Fla.) knocked a two-out single up the middle to give the Wolves an early lead.

The Lions added two runners with two outs in the third inning, but Chestnut struck out the next batter, leaving two Lions stranded. She then retired the side in order in the top of the fourth inning.

After a leadoff walk to Brown, the sophomore made her way to third base with one out as sophomore catcher Mackenzie Turner (Jefferson, Ga.) hit a sacrifice fly to center field to double the Wolves lead to 2-0.

After a would-be final out of the inning allowed a second baserunner to reach in the sixth inning, Chestnut gave up a home run to the Lions who took their first lead of the game. The next batter also hit a home run. Freshman pitcher Jayla Jackson (Dillon) then came to the circle and retired the first batter she faced.

The Wolves collected a hit in the bottom of the sixth inning and two runners in the bottom of the seventh, but were unable to push across any more runs as the Lions took game two 4-2.