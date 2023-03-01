GAFFNEY — Women’s lacrosse (1-2) had their first look of conference competition with a date with the Saints from Limestone University on the road in Gaffney.

The game started with a bang for the Wolves, as within the first four minutes, Cassell Richardson (Forest, Va.) opened the scoring for both teams. The lead wouldn’t last very long as Limestone scored off a goal from Jenna Kiley at 8:07, but Marissa Plumer (Kent Island, Md.) took matters into her own hands by scoring less than 30 seconds later. The Saints responded with goals of their own at the 3:12 and 1:53 marks of the quarter to take the lead into the second.

Mirroring the actions of the first period, Richardson started off with tallying her second goal of the game with the assist from Plumer, but the back and forth affair continued after Sarah Dudick scored for the home team. Jenny Bates (Sherwood Park, Alberta) added another goal for Newberry before Limestone took complete control in terms of goal scoring. Sarah Dudick of the Saints scored a hat trick in the quarter alone en route to four unanswered to take the game into halftime down 8-4.

To start the third quarter, Heather Johnston (Merritt Island, Fla.) got things started quickly with a goal to open the scoring in the second half. Plumer scored the second goal of the period before Jenny Bates made it a trifecta of goals to solidify the hot start for the Wolves. Limestone responded with a goal from their leading scorer, Dudick, but Ella Todd (Maple Ridge, Canada) introduced herself to the score sheet with her goal at 8:44. A Limestone goal by Reese Hjertaas at 5:38 was the last time the home team scored in the third quarter as Newberry got hot with four unanswered goals, turning the tide on the Saints and setting up a potentially entertaining fourth period.

With a close game in the fourth, both teams came out exchanging possessions before Limestone scored with 10:07 left, tying the game. Over five minutes passed before a second goal was scored, but it was Newberry who secured the clutch score with time winding down. The Saints attempted to come back, but the Wolves were locked in, responding with two more goals Ella Todd and Emma Jobs (Sherwood Park, Alberta) to put themselves in the win column for the second time this year, 14-11.