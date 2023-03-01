HILTON HEAD — Jumping up two spots on the leade rboard in the second day of action, the Newberry College women’s golf team was able to pick up a 12th place finish in the Battle at Hilton Head, their first competition of the spring season, with a final team score of 642 (+66).

Wingate took home the team title finishing 16-over over the course of the tournament while the Wolves were just six strokes away from a top-8 finish. Length proved to be no problem for Newberry on the week as they were able to post the fourth-best scoring on Par 5’s for the tournament.

Freshman Noelia Adkins (Bristol, Tenn.) posted the best round of the weekend for the Wolves as she notched a 74 (+2) in the second round, including an impressive one-under carding on the front nine holes. Freshman Nicole Strydom (Boksburg, Z.A.) finished just one stroke off her round from yesterday to finish the tournament 15-over in a tie for 35th place.

Sophomore Ida Hansen (Oerebro, Sweden) finished the second round three strokes better than she did in the opening round of the tournament as she carded a 7-over 79 on the day to help her finish the week in a tie for 43rd.

Freshman Aubree Clements (Simpsonville) cut her over-par in half from yesterday’s round as she posted a 7-over round on day two of the tournament to finish in a tie for 54th. Junior Sofia Liden (Uppsala, Sweden) finished the tournament in a tie for 76th after turning in a round of 88 on Tuesday.