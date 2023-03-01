NEWBERRY COUNTY — The South Carolina Highway Patrol needs help locating a vehicle that caused a collision on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at approximately 8:30 a.m.

According to Trooper Nick Pye with the SCHP, on Friday, a tractor trailer was traveling southbound on U.S. 176 near Old Newberry Highway and, at that time, was attempting to pass a small blue car. The blue car came into the tractor trailers lane, which caused the vehicle to run off the left side of the road, striking several trees and overturning. At this point, the blue car left the scene.

“There was no contact between the tractor trailer and the car. A passenger in the tractor trailer did sustain serious injuries,” According to Pye.

The SCHP is asking if anyone who witnessed or has any information about this collision contact the S.C. Highway Patrol at (864)-227-6115.