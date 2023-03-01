NEWBERRY — The Newberry College men’s lacrosse team gained a spot in the weekly Nike/USA Lacrosse Magazine Division II Poll, and now occupy the No. 12 ranking in the poll.

This past weekend, the Wolves went down to Jacksonville, Florida, for a neutral-site contest with the Lynn University Fighting Knights and emerged victorious, winning 15-13. The win gave the Wolves their third consecutive victory to start the season, the best start for Newberry since 2019.

In the win over Lynn, James Osorio (Ronkonkoma, N.Y.) led the Wolves with four goals and two assists, and also corralled three ground balls in the contest. Mac Ryan (Lake Villa, Ill) and Baker Westmoreland (Charlotte, N.C.) also joined the hat-trick club as they each scored three goals. Scott Reed (Ontario, Canada) added two more scores on Saturday, raising his season total to 13 goals – the fifth most in the South Atlantic Conference.

Rounding out the scoring against the Fighting Knights were Adrian Channell (Ontario, Canada), Curtis Bukta (Ontario, Canada) and Connor Bates (Boiling Springs). As a team, Newberry won the ground ball battle 32-24, including a team-high seven from Colby Rogers (East Islip, N.Y.).