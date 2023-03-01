NEWBERRY — After dropping the doubles point to open competition, the No. 25 Newberry College women’s tennis team (9-1, 2-0 South Atlantic Conference) bounced back and claimed five of the six singles matches to cruise to a 5-2 victory over Anderson Trojans (6-1, 1-1 SAC).

Redshirt senior Zulay Castaneda (Panama City, Panama) and senior Nastassia (Reunion Island, France) took a one-sided 6-2 victory at the one in doubles play, but the Trojans controlled the matches at the two and three and secured the point for the Trojans.

After falling in the first set of her match, 4-6, Chamoun, now playing at the one, allowed her opponent to take just two sets the rest of the way, 6-0, 6-2, securing the first point for the Wolves. The Wolves usual one, Castaneda, did as Chamoun did in the final two sets and won easily, 6-2, 6-1.

Junior Ish Singh (Gurgaon, India) put up a valiant effort at the three, but fell in two sets, 3-6, 4-6.

Freshman Sofia Cardenas (Bogotá, Colombia) had the most impressive bounceback of the day. She fell in the first set 0-6 but then took set two by two games 6-4 and dominated the final set 6-1. Freshman Aina Miralles (Barcelona, Catalonia) took set one easily at the five, 6-1, and had to work a bit harder in set two, but still secured the victory, 7-5.

Junior Rosie Harfield rounded out the Wolves victory with a two-set victory, taking both by a score of 6-3.