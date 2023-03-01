NEWBERRY — Despite taking the top three matches in the singles portion of competition against No. 22 Anderson University, the Newberry College men’s tennis team (7-3, 1-1 South Atlantic Conference) fell to the Trojans (6-0, 2-0 SAC), 4-3.

Unknown to the teams when competing in doubles competition, the doubles point became the deciding factor as the teams went on to split the six singles competitions. Sophomores Mateo Bivol (Bordeaux, France) and Laurenz Grabia (Altdorf, Germany) took a narrow victory at the one, 7-5, but the Trojans easily defeated the Wolves at the two and three and took the doubles point.

Bivol, playing at the one in singles competition, fell in his first set, 6-7, losing the tiebreaker 4-7, but bounced back and dominated the final two sets, 6-2, 6-3. Senior Marcel Schomburg (Bingen, Germany) likewise fell in his first set, 4-6, but bounced back to claim sets two and three, 6-3, 7-5, winning the three-set affair. Grabia claimed the only two-set decision for the Wolves, winning convincingly in set one, 6-1, and a bit closer in set two, 6-3.

But the Wolves dropped matches at the four, five and six, allowing the Trojans to secure the 4-3 victory.