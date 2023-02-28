NEWBERRY — In resilient bounce-back fashion, the No. 25 Newberry College women’s tennis (8-1, 1-0 South Atlantic Conference) team dominated the Mars Hill Lions (5-4, 0-2 SAC) and cruised to a 6-1 victory.

The Wolves swept the doubles point, giving up just three points against the Lions in all three matches combined. Redshirt senior Zulay Castaneda (Panama City, Panama) and senior Nastassia Chamoun (Reunion Island, France) first took a 6-1 victory at the one. Then freshman Sofia Cardenas (Bogotá, Colombia) and junior Rosie Harfield (Lee-on-Solent, England) took the match at the two by the same 6-1 score. Freshmen Aina Miralles (Barcelona, Catalonia) and Hazel Vernon (Plymouth, England) took the match at the three 6-1 as well to complete the Wolves’ sweep of the doubles point.

In the women’s match, the odd number pairings played first. Miralles first took her match at the five in two sets, 6-1, 6-1 to give the Wolves their second point of the day. Castaneda then won a three-set affair at the one, 6-3, 1-6, 6-2, putting the Wolves one point away from securing the match. Junior Ish Singh (Gurgaon, India) competed at the three and took her opponent to three sets after easily winning the second set 6-2, but fell 7-6, with the tie breaker going to her opponent 7-5.

Needing just one more point for the match victory, Chamoun tallied a two-set victory to secure the win, 6-4, 6-1. Cardenas made light work of her opponent at the four, giving up just one game as she won 6–0, 6-1. Harfield rounded out the match at the six with an 8-2 super-set victory.

“Great win for both programs. I am very happy with the way we played today,” said Head Coach Elias Fernandez. “We dominated the match from the very first point.”