NEWBERRY — The Newberry College men’s tennis team (7-2, 1-0 South Atlantic Conference) continued the momentum of their 4-0 sweep of North Greenville by taking down the Mars Hill Lions (2-7, 0-2 SAC), 5-2.

For the double’s point the Wolves and Lions split matches at the one and three, with junior Enzo Blavignat (Bordeaux, France) and sophomore Tal Cohen (Sydney, Australia) taking a close, 5-7, victory at the three. The double’s point came down to seniors Marcel Schomburg (Bingen, Germany) and Lawrence Firedland (Cary, N.C.) at the two. They collected a 7-6 victory after securing the tiebreaker by a score of 7-3.

For the men’s match, the even number pairings played first, of which the Wolves took two. Schomburg continued his impressive day with a 6-3. 6-2 victory at the two. Freshman Lucas Mruk (Sugar Hill, Ga.) took a three-set victory at the six, 6-1, 5-7, 6-4. With Mruk’s victory, the Wolves needed just one more point in the next three matches to secure the win over the Lions.

Sophomore Mateo Bivol (Bordeaux, France) notched the victory for the Wolves with a two-set win at the one. He took the first set 7-6, winning the tiebreaker 7-3, and then dominated the second set 6-2. Sophomore Laurenz Grabia (Altdorf, Germany) also picked up a win on the day at the four, taking a dominant 6-0 win in set one and a closer 6-4 win in set two.

“Great win for both programs. I am very happy with the way we played today,” said Head Coach Elias Fernandez. “We dominated the match from the very first point. Look forward to Sunday.”