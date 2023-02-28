NEWBERRY — The No. 12 Newberry College men’s lacrosse team fell to the No. 11 Rollins College Tars on Sunday afternoon at Setzler Field, 22-12. Scott Reed (Ontario, Canada) scored four more goals on the afternoon, bringing his season total to 20. James Osorio (Ronkonkoma, N.Y.), Baker Westmoreland (Charlotte, N.C.) and Briley Maxwell (Edmonton, Alberta, Canada) each scored twice. Also making the scoresheet were Miles Jones (Jupiter, Fla.) and Curtis Bukta (Ontario, Canada).

Just one minute into the game, the Tars got on the board to take a 1-0 lead. After another minute, Newberry (4-1, 0-0 South Atlantic Conference) tied it up with an unassisted Westmoreland goal. Westmoreland then assisted on a goal from Osorio to give the Wolves their first lead of the afternoon at 2-1.

Rollins (3-0, 0-0 Sunshine State Conference) followed with three unanswered goals to take a 4-2 lead with seven minutes left in the opening quarter. Soon after, Maxwell brought Newberry a point closer with his first goal of the day – a man-up goal – off a pass from Reed. The Tars flipped the script in a hurry, scoring six straight goals over the next four-plus minutes to take a 10-3 lead with a minute to play in the first.

Jones scored with a mere seven seconds left in the quarter to bring the Wolves within six before the second quarter.

Bukta opened the scoring in the second on the man-up advantage, rifling home a goal assisted by Maxwell. Three more goals from the Tars made it 13-5, but Maxwell and Reed scored a minute apart to bring the deficit back down to six. The scoring halted over the next six minutes before Rollins scored two goals over the final two minutes of the first half to take a 15-7 lead into the intermission.

The Tars started the second half off with three goals before the eight-minute mark to build their advantage to 18-7. Reed’s second goal of the day, coupled with Osorio’s second, cut the lead to 18-9. Rollins scored two of the next three goals to take a 20-10 lead into the final quarter of play.

Neither team scored until the nine-minute mark of the fourth, but the Tars were able to break the scoring drought. Reed responded with a goal with 7:22 to play before Rollins scored again. Reed fired home his fourth goal of the afternoon with a little over a minute left to close the scoring.

Jack Johnstone led the way for the Tars, scoring a game-high six goals.