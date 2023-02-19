PROSPERITY — Bailey Stewart recently committed to play softball at USC Union after signing her letter of intent.

“I met Coach (William) Royce a few years prior to my commitment. After finding out about USC Union’s four-year nursing program, I went on a tour. I met some staff and players on the team, as well and I overall fell in love with the team and the school,” Stewart said.

Stewart, 17, has played softball for the last decade and the last five years for Mid-Carolina. Her plan is to major in nursing when she goes to USC Union.

What she is looking forward to the most at college is continuing to play the sport she’s loved for many years.

“Also, learning more about it and making new lifelong friends,” she said.

