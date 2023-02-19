NEWBERRY — Progress on transforming the old Gallman School building into the Gallman Place Community Center continues apace thanks to recent fundraising efforts by a number of people. Since December 2021, when the Newberry County School District deeded the property to the Building Thriving Communities Foundation (BTCF), the organization has secured approximately $2 million toward the rehabilitation and renovation of the building.

Senator Ronnie Cromer secured $500,000 in the South Carolina state Appropriations Act for fiscal year 2023. Those funds are specifically designated for roof replacement and for asbestos abatement, an issue throughout the building that was constructed in 1953. Patricia Caldwell, chair of the BTCF board and a 1958 graduate of Gallman High School, worked with Cromer to secure the funding.

“Anything Senator Cromer can do for the betterment of the constituents of Newberry County, he gets done,” said Caldwell. “We are grateful for his support of this renovation project and of our vision for the community center.”

Cromer toured the building with the BTCF Board in early December. With the successful passage of the Capital Projects Sales Tax on the November ballot, BTCF will also receive $1.45 million from Newberry County. These funds will be used to fund phase one of the building renovations and allow Gallman Place to begin serving Newberry residents sooner rather than later.

“Our priority is to begin programming as soon as possible,” said Joe McDonald, board secretary and an early leader of the project. “That means getting a block of spaces into good shape. Renovating the building is exciting and historically important, but the building is only as good as the programs it houses and the people it serves. We appreciate the trust that the Newberry County Commission and the voters of Newberry have placed in us. This will be a place that strives to serve all.”

The current plan involves a phased renovation of a block of classrooms and bathroom facilities. ArctiChill and First Community Bank have donated classroom and office furniture. In addition, Kraft-Heinz has pledged to install a kitchen. With state and county funds available, initial work on the building has begun. BTCF secured a $32,000 grant from the U.S. Department of the Interior and the S.C. Department of Archives and History to subsidize the cost of a full conditions assessment and preservation plan for the building. BTCF has contracted with Moseley Architects (Charleston) to conduct the assessment and planning process. Leading their team is architect Ben Whitener, AIA, who specializes in historic preservation and adaptive reuse, and structural engineer Steve Grant, PE.

“Ben, Steve and the whole Moseley team understand what we are trying to accomplish with this project — to preserve and honor the legacy of this place while also promoting the present and future wellbeing of Newberry residents, all on a budget,” said Sarah Eargle, treasurer of the BTCF board. “We trust their partnership and are excited to see their assessment and proposals.”

The Moseley team conducted three onsite visits in November and December to measure the building and conduct a full range of assessments. They will provide a preliminary report to the BTCF board in March, including phasing recommendations and an estimate for a full renovation.

The grant from the S.C. Department of Archives and History also includes funds for preparing a nomination to the U.S. Department of the Interior to place the building on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Gallman school building was constructed in 1953 (and expanded in 1959) as part of South Carolina’s Equalization Program, intended to provide modern but racially segregated schools as a means of complying with federal “separate but equal” laws. Newberry’s all-Black Gallman High School opened in 1954 and was one of 65 Black schools built statewide between 1951 and 1957. It closed as a high school in 1970, when desegregation laws took full effect. Thereafter the building housed a junior high school and later an elementary school and then became home to a number of Newberry County School District programs.

As rehabilitation and renovation efforts progress, BTCF continues its work of fundraising, readying the building, and strengthening the infrastructure of their organization. Gallman Place was a key site for Newberry’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service, “a day on, not a day off.”

Community members and over 80 student-athletes from Newberry College cleared the building of debris and placed items in storage to help prepare the building for asbestos abatement. BTCF leadership also plans to hold a garage sale in February or March to clear the building further. A date will be announced soon.

The BTCF is a completely volunteer non-profit organization. Its board is currently establishing committees for fundraising-development, facilities, history-archives, and programming. If you are a Newberry resident interested in serving, please contact gallmanplacenewberry@gmail.com.