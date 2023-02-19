PROSPERITY — AJ Jackson, a senior at Mid-Carolina High School, will play football at Newberry College after he recently signed his letter of intent.

The 18-year-old Jackson said he chose Newberry College because it felt like home and it is nearby.

“I also decided to go to Newberry College because the love the coaching staff showed was amazing. I loved what I saw around the campus and how everything is close together,” he said.

Jackson has played football at Mid-Carolina for the past six years, but he has been playing the sport his whole life.

While attending Newberry College, Jackson said he wants to major in sports management and he is looking forward to the atmosphere of college and being able to play in front of his hometown.

