NEWBERRY — Going into their road trip to Saluda High School, the Newberry High boys basketball team was tied with the Tigers for first-place in the region with a 4-1 record.

The Bulldogs got a seasonal-sweep of Ninety Six last Friday evening in the Scott Gym with their 71-44 victory.

Newberry led by a mere two points after the first quarter, 16-14, and by six points at the break, 26-20.

A 17-8 point third quarter run by the Bulldogs helped lead to the 27-point victory.

For-the-evening, the Wildcats went 9-of-21 from the free-throw line, and made nine of their 13 field shots from behind-the-arc.

Meanwhile, Newberry made 10-of-23 free-throws, while 17 of their 26 field-shots came from inside-the-arc.

Tyquaviuos Davis led the Newberry scoring with 22 points.

Darius Elkins and Kenton Caldwell had 15 points apiece, while Isiah Glymph finished with eight points.

Jamel Howse, Chrishaud Cromer, and BJ Jones ended the Newberry scoring with six points, four points and one point, respectively.

Newberry closed out its first-half of their regional schedule last Tuesday with a 94-67 road trip loss to Abbeville.

The Bulldogs led after the first quarter, 26-21, but the Panthers scored at least 19 points in each of the following quarters, while Newberry was held to 22 points between the second and third stanzas combined.

Davis led the Newberry scoring with 17 points.

Elkins finished the evening with 15 points, Caldwell saw 13 points fall-in, while Cromer also ended the night in double-digits with 11 points.

Glymph, Jones and Howse rounded out the scoring for Newberry with six, three and two points, respectively.

The Newberry High School Lady Bulldogs basketball team literally needed all of their 32 minutes of game time to grab their first regional victory of the year Friday night at home against Ninety Six, 58-55.

The Lady Wildcats led after each of the first two quarters, but Newberry led by three points after each of the final two quarters.

The two teams combined to go to the charity stripe 47 times with Newberry going 9-of-20 from there, while the Lady Wildcats missed 15 of their 27 trips there.

Both teams hit 17 two-pointers, but Newberry had two more three-pointers, five, than Ninety Six did for the evening.

Faith Grey led the Newberry scoring with 24 points, while Tamaria Wadsworth also ended the night in double-digits — as she had 10.

Daizee Williams and Angel Cook had nine and six points, respectively.

Courtney Scurry saw three points fall-in, while both Shelarria Robinson and Zakierra Ruff had two points each.

Jamiyah Williams and Yiddisha Lyles ended the Newberry scoring with one-point apiece.

Neither the Lady Bulldogs nor the Lady Panthers of Abbeville converted a single three-pointer last Tuesday as Newberry fell on their road trip, 44-37.

Fifty-nine trips were taken to the free-throw line for the night with the Lady Panthers missing 24 of their 34 attempts, while Newberry went seven-of-25 from there.

Abbeville had the 17-15 advantage in converted two-pointers.

Wadsworth led the Newberry scoring with nine points.

D. Williams finished with eight points, Cook scored five points, while Zy Dunbar and J. Williams each had four points.

Grey contributed three points, Ruff scored two points while both Lyles and Robinson had one-point each.