ROCK HILL — The Newberry men’s lacrosse team was picked to finish fourth in the South Atlantic Conference Preseason Poll.

Also announced, four Wolves were selected to the all-SAC teams.

Defending SAC champion Lenoir-Rhyne was picked to finish first in the SAC, garnering seven first-place votes and a total of 79 points. Limestone was No. 2 in the poll, earning two first-place votes and 72 points. Coming in third was Wingate, who was given the final first-place vote and accrued 68 points.

The Wolves were recognized as the No. 4 team in the poll (56 points) following a season that saw them reach the SAC Quarterfinals.

Anderson (47), Catawba (36), Tusculum (35), Coker (24), Lincoln Memorial (18) and Mars Hill (15) rounded out the top-10 in the final tally.

Junior midfielder Baker Westmoreland (Charlotte, N.C.) was named to the preseason all-conference first-team after a tremendous sophomore season saw him net 46 goals, including 10 hat-tricks and a five-goal game against Lees-McRae.

Fellow midfielder Curtis Bukta (Ontario, Canada), a senior, was selected as a second-team preseason all-conference member. Bukta was instrumental in the Wolves’ success a season ago, registering 39 goals and 18 assists.

Joining Bukta on the second-team are defensemen Jack Travassos (Ontario, Canada) and Brock Strong (Clarington, Ontario, Canada). Travassos’ freshman campaign included 48 ground balls and 29 caused turnovers to lead the Newberry defensive effort. Senior Strong corralled 21 ground balls a season ago, and forced 10 turnovers. Strong also found the back of the net three times and assisted on two others.