NEWBERRY — The Newberry College men’s basketball team made sure that its big lead held up in the end, defeating the Coker Cobras by a final of 67-58 in front of a lively Wolves crowd.

Staked to a 56-35 lead following a 10-0 run after the under-8:00 media timeout, Newberry (11-8, 4-5 SAC) looked poised to send the Cobras home handily. A quick 12-2 Coker run erased the Wolves’ run that preceded it, bringing the Newberry lead back down to 11.

An Andrew Robinson (Lexington) jumper pushed the lead up to 13 at 62-49 with just over three minutes remaining, but the Cobras (11-9, 5-5 SAC) pressured the Wolves once more with a 9-1 run to trim Newberry’s advantage to five with 1:25 to play.

But the Wolves were determined to stop the bleeding and defend their home court.

Robinson netted two free throws with 47 seconds left, followed by two more from QuanDaveon McCollum (Clio) with 28 seconds on the clock to secure a nine-point victory for Newberry.

The first half saw the Wolves jump out to an early 9-0 lead thanks to 3-pointers from Robinson and Malik Joseph (Eleuthera, Bahamas). They stretched that lead to 18-5 after a TJ Brown (Columbia) 3-ball, ultimately going into the break up 29-19.

As a team, the Wolves dominated on the glass, holding a 40-26 edge. Ten of those rebounds were pulled down by Jalen Johnson (Sumter), with seven apiece for Joseph and McCollum. Robinson led all scorers with 18, followed by Joseph’s 14. Newberry shot an impressive 62.5% from beyond the arc, nailing 10 of 16 shots from long distance.