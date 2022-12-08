NEWBERRY — The Lady Bulldogs of Newberry High School started their season off in fine form last Tuesday at home with a 53-38 victory over Union County.

The charity stripe was the thorn in the side for both teams as they combined to go 17-of-54 from there, including the Lady Bulldogs missing 22 of their 31 shots.

Newberry won the field-shot competition, 21-15, as the Lady Jackets didn’t convert a single three-pointer, while the home team made two.

Angel Cook and Faith Grey both ended the night in double digits, as they scored 16 and 15 points respectively.

Daizee Williams scored eight points, Tamaria Williams scored 5, and Yasmin Williams, Zakiera Ruff, Zy Dunbar and Jamiyah Williams each scored two points.

Shalarria Robinson rounded out the Newberry scoring with a lone free-throw.

Trailing by six after the first quarter (11-five), the Lady Griffins of Fairfield Central went on a 37-19-point run in the final three quarters to pull-out a 42-30 victory Friday evening in the Scott Gym.

46 trips to the free-throw line were made by both teams as the Lady Griffins missed 10 of their 24 attempts, while Newberry went seven of 22 from there.

Fairfield Central also won the three-point factor, four to one.

The Lady Bulldogs won the two-point competition for the night, 10 shots to eight.

Gray led the Newberry scoring with 13 points, including making their only three-pointer.

Tamaria Wadsworth scored six points, while Courtney Scurry finished with four points.

Yiddisha Lyles, Cook, and Jamiyah Williams each scored two points, while a lone free-throw from Dunbar finished the Lady Bulldogs’ scoring.