TEMPE, Ariz. — In it’s second season as a program, the Newberry College women’s triathlon program sends two members to the NCAA National Championships in Tempe, Ariz., finishing in 30th and 43rd, respectively.

In her first national championship experience, freshman Lene Meierjurgen finished 30th overall in the Division II section. Her time of 1:15.27 over the 750-meter swim, 20,000-meter bike, and 5,000-meter run is her second fastest time of the season. Sophomore Becca Hartrick, competed in this meet a year ago, had a finishing time of 1:27:40, over six minutes faster than her time from a year ago.

Fellow South Atlantic Conference Member (SAC) Lenoir Rhyne University won the championship with 268 points, followed by Colorado Mesa University in second with 252 points. Wingate University, another SAC member, finished in third with 246 points.