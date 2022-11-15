PEMBROKE, N.C. — Opening their regular season, the Newberry College men’s basketball team (0-1, 0-0 SAC) took No. 17 UNC-Pembroke to the wire, forcing overtime before eventually falling, 74-66.

The sides traded points before the Braves started an 8-0 run. The Wolves responded immediately with back-to-back three pointers from senior TJ Brown (Columbia) and sophomore Devario Sheppard (Columbia) to get with two with 13:34 left in the half. The rest of the half saw a battle back and forth as the Wolves did not let up a deficient as large as three the rest of the way, down 34-33 going into halftime.

Brown made two jump shots to start the second half and give the Wolves their first lead of the game. The Braves quickly got back into it, hitting a three-point play to tie the score at 37 just a minute into the second half. The Braves held the lead for most of the half until senior QuanDaveon McCollum took a feed from sophomore Malakhi Stremlow (Traverse City, Mich.) on a layup and a and-on to take a 54-53 lead with 6:46 left. The Braves quickly picked up the pace a had a 60-56 lead with 1:34 remaining. Down two with just seconds left, McCollum hit a jump shot as time expired to force overtime, tied at 61.

Sheppard dunked the first basket of overtime to go up first for what was their only lead of the overtime period, as the Braves cruised to a 10-1 run to help eventually seal the game, 74-66.

Brown led the Wolves, having 15 points along with eight rebounds. Stremlow also had eight rebounds to lead the Wolves.