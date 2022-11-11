NEWBERRY — The South Atlantic Conference released its men’s basketball preseason poll, seeing the Newberry College Wolves ranked fifth going into the 2022-23 season, along with both senior TJ Brown (Columbia) and sophomore QuanDaveon McCollum (Clio) named second-team Pre-Season All-Conference team.

Lincoln Memorial University led the poll, receiving 11 first place votes, followed by Wingate University in second with one first place vote. Both Carson-Newman University tied for third place, with the Wolves in fifth place, followed by Lenoir-Rhyne University in sixth.

Catawba College was picked seventh in the poll, followed by Anderson University, who received one first place, who tied for eighth with Limestone Universtiy. Both Coker University and Mars Hills University tied for 10th place, with University of Virginia-Wise in 12th, and Emory & Henry College rounding out the poll in 13th.

Brown led the Wolves in their exhibition match up against Florida State University, recording a double-double scoring 16 points and 10 assists, while McCollum led the Wolves in both points and rebounds from a year ago. Sophomore Malakhi Stremlow (Traverse City, Mich.) will also look to be another key contributor for the Wolves, as he led the Wolves in blocks a year ago, along with being another main rebounder.