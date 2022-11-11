NEWBERRY — The Newberry College women’s basketball team was tabbed eighth in the South Atlantic Conference preseason poll.

The Carson-Newman Eagles came in atop the poll with 139 points with seven first-place votes. The Wingate Bulldogs came in just behind the Eagles with 136 points and the remaining six first-place votes.

Anderson was tabbed third with 116 points and Catawba came in just behind the Trojans at fourth place with 113 points.

The Limestone Saints placed fifth place with 93 points followed by Lincoln Memorial at sixth with 79 points and Lenoir-Rhyne in seventh with 74 points.

Newberry sits three points behind the Bears at eighth in the poll, receiving 71 points.

Following Newberry in the poll, is a tie between UVA-Wise and Tusculum who share the ninth spot with 60 points.

Rounding out the poll is Coker in 11th with 33 Points, Mars Hill in 12th with 27 points, and Emory & Henry sits at 13th with 13 points.

The Wolves return their two top scorers, Guilia Bongiorno (Rome, Italy) and Ericka Wiseley (Mt. Pleasant). Bongiorno led the team in points with 271, assists with 73, steals with 42, and was tied for the team lead in total rebounds with 134. Wiseley was the team’s second leading scorer with 232 points. She led the team in blocks with 27 and her 124 total rebounds were third highest on the team.