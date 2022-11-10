NEWBERRY — The School District of Newberry County said that Friday, November 11, 2022, will be an eLearning Day for students and staff members due to the threat of severe weather from Hurricane Nicole. Strong wind gusts are forecast for Friday morning, making it unsafe to safely transport students on district buses.

Teachers will post assignments for students to complete, but there will be no live Google Meets on this day. Any student who has questions about an assignment can email his/her teacher on Friday, November 11. Students will have a five-school-day window of time to turn in eLearning assignments. If assignments are not returned within that five-school-day window, the student may be counted absent for the day. There will be no school-related activities, including athletics and Boys and Girls Club on Friday, November 11.